MONTICELLO — A well-known dentist who has spent a majority of his career creating and maintaining smiles in White County is calling it a career.
Dr. Scott Lutz, a dentist at Declaration Dental in Monticello, is retiring at the end of February after 40-plus years in dentistry.
“A while back, I decided to retire from dentistry when the latest iteration of my license runs out at the end of February,” Lutz said.
His last day will be Feb. 28.
“We’re excited for Dr. Lutz … as much as we’d like to keep him around,” said Dr. Mark Riese, Lutz’s colleague and owner of Declaration Dental. “It’s been a great 23 years he and I have worked together. It’s been a pleasure to work with him.”
In a letter to his patients posted on Declaration Dental’s website, Lutz writes that Riese “has kindly agreed to continue to care for you. So, rest assured that you will still receive quality treatment with the same staff, in the same location.”
Lutz said he has been involved in dentistry, in some capacity, since he was an 18-year-old dental assistant in the US Navy. After he was honorably discharged, Lutz worked for a pediatric dentist in Bloomington while he completed his undergraduate studies at Indiana University, followed by four years of dental school in Indianapolis.
Lutz, originally from Auburn (just north of Fort Wayne), has been in Monticello for more than 33 years.
“I have been fortunate to have practiced with two fine dentists, Dr. Marion Reinhold and Dr. Mark Riese.”
Lutz said dentistry has been a “wonderful, challenging and rewarding” profession, saying it takes “a special kind of person to be in the dental field.” He added that he will miss the people he has worked with over the years and “will certainly” miss his patients.
“Well, nearly all of them, anyway,” he said. “But now it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life while I am still pretty physically fit and have most of my sanity.”
Lutz said he’s been repeatedly asked what he plans to do in retirement.
“I didn’t know I had to do anything when I retire,” he said. “But, rest assured, I am not one to be idle and I will find something to do.”
Lutz said that may include everything from lying in his hammock reading a book, doing crossword puzzles, napping, playing basketball and more golf, or volunteering his time to various projects. He added that he may even give pickleball a whirl.
“I may not even be done working, necessarily,” he said, “if the right situation were to arise.”
Lutz said his wife of 41 years, Caye, will have a “major say” in what he does.
“And rightfully so,” he said.
Riese said Lutz is more than welcome any time at the dental office.
“We’ll still let him in, maybe, through the front door more so than the back door,” he said.
He added that he’s currently looking for another dentist.
“We’re in the process of those negotiations, but we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing, taking care of patients.”
Lutz said he doesn’t see retirement as an end.
“To me, retirement is an opening to a whole new world of possibilities and opportunities,” he said. “I pray that God will guide me down the good path. We shall see.”