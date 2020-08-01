LOGANSPORT — Logansport Memorial Hospital physicians, leaders and clinicians are celebrating the Center of Distinction Award, which was given to their Wound Care Center by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 centers eligible for the award and 367 achieved the honor.
“We are extremely honored that our Wound Care Center has received this award of distinction once again,” said Perry Gay, president and CEO of Logansport Memorial Hospital. “From the very beginning, our goal has been to deliver highly personalized wound healing for the patients we serve. Our Wound Care Center providers and staff have proven their commitment to high-quality care by achieving this national recognition for the second year in a row. We could not be more pleased to share that success with them, and with our community.”
The LMH Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 wound care centers and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The LMH Wound Care Center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading-edge treatments at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“It is an honor to be awarded ‘Center of Distinction’ for the second year in a row,” said Kari Hamilton, program director for the LMH Wound Care Center. “This would not have been possible without ongoing support from Logansport Memorial Hospital administration and the high standard of quality care from the Wound Care Center staff. The continued partnership between LMH and Healogics demonstrates that having specialized care close to home is a true asset in rural communities.
“When we are able to work closely with a patient and achieve healing for them, it is truly something we all celebrate together,” she added. “We are thankful to have touched the lives of each patient who has been part of our 95% wound healing rate and we look forward to working with many more in the years to come.”