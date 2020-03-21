- Rugies Dugout
- , Monticello, is open for carry-out and delivery to an expanded area from 11am until 9pm. The saloon is open for delivery from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 574-297-5658.
- Sportsman Inn
- , Monticello is open for carry-out anad delivery from 11-9. Call 574-583-5133.
- Amber Humphrey Indiana Beauty Lady
- will do virtual makeovers, lip and sips as well as many fundraiser opportunities. 765-470-1899.
- AMPLIFIED RPM
- is open Monday-Saturday 3:30-9 p.m., 128 N. Main Street, Monticello. 574-581-9810.
- Professional Interiors
- , Monticello is open and installing for as long as allowed. Can meet you at the door or you are welcome to come in and shop. We ask that if you are sick please call to reschedule your installation. 574-583-8075.
- C & C Cleaning and Pressure Washin
- g, Monticello. Call 574-702-0488 or 574-210-9110.
- The Scoreboard and Kopacetic Beer Factory
- , Monticello, open for carry-out and delivery (free, limited area) from Tuesday- Sunday 5-9 p.m. Full food menu is available. Can also sell carry-out packaged beer and alcohol (brewery license allows for delivery of beer brewed at KBF). Must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID. 574-808-3378.
- An Udder Sensation
- , Monticello, is open for carry-out only during regular business hours, 1-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 574-297-7631.
- Pizza Hut of Monticello
- is open for carryout through our drive-thru window 11-11 and delivery 4-11. 574-583-8777.
- Twin Lakes Fish and Game
- , Monticello, 574-583-6635.
- Buschman’s Service Center
- , Monticello, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 574-583-8511.
- RoDale Electric
- , Monticello, still doing service calls. If you are sick, please reschedule unless it is an emergency. 574-583-9583. Leave a message if no one answers.
- Kinser’s Bakery
- , Monticello, is open 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Carry-out, call and we will deliver to your car. 574-583-9740.
- Rothrock Tire & Service
- , Monticello, is open for all your car care needs. Drop your vehicle off, pay over the phone. Whatever our staff can do to help. Bathrooms are clean and stocked with toilet paper. 574-583-9723.
- Cazadore’s Mexican Restaurant
- , Monticello, is doing carry-out, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. You are able to come in or we can bring to car for pickup. Call 574-297-5075.
- A.R.P. Construction
- , Monticello, is still open. Call 574-583-5640.
- McDonald Mechanical LLC
- , Monticello. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. HVAC, heating, cooling, refrigeration. 574-583-8461.
- Pins & Needles on Main
- , Monticello, is still open. We will reevaluate for next week. 574-297-5035.
- Musall’s Lawn & Garden Center
- , Monticello, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Taking extreme measures to keep everything sanitized in our store and greenhouses. Free home delivery for prepaid purchases of $20 or more. Call and we can deliver to your car. 574-583-8080.
- Pine View Golf Course
- , Monticello, weather permitting. 574-583-3339.
- Charlie’s Dog House
- , Monticello, 574-583-5422.
- Maximum Tan
- , Monticello, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 574-583-7488.
- Top Notch Bar
- , 113 N. 3rd St., Brookston, is open for carry-out food, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 765-563-6508.
- Viney’s Auto Diagnostic and Repair
- , Monticello, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 574-297-5347. Call and they can pick up car and deliver back to you!
- Whyte Horse Winery
- , Monticello, open regular hours for pick up, curbside and starting delivery for pizzas to an extended area.11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
- Permanent Solution
- , Monticello. Still getting people in for hair care needs. 574-583-6565.
- Monon Meat Packing
- , 402 N. Railroad St., Monon, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Retail and wholesale meat. 219-253-6363. Accept phone payments if customers do not want to enter the store, with curbside pick-up.
- Dance Magic
- , Monticello, is doing online virtual dance classes Monday-Thursday afternoons and evenings. 574-583-2815 or visit www.dancemagicperformingarts.com.
- Creative Comics 2
- , 415 E. Washington St., Monticello,open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
- Scheurich Plumbing Heating Cooling and Water Care
- , Monticello. 1-800-873-0273.
- Owens Machine & Welding
- , Monticello. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 am.-noon Saturday. 574-583-9566.
- Michael’s of Chalmers
- , Chalmers. Carry-out curbside is from 4-8 p.m. Call 219-984-9759 to place order. Last call for orders is 8 p.m.
- Riverside Pub and Restaurant
- , Monticello, open 4-9 p.m. seven days a week, offering pick up and delivery. 574-583-4532.
- It’s Just A Flesh Wound
- , Monticello, noon-7 p.m. 574-297-5454.
- McFadden Painting Interior and Exterior Home Painting
- , Monticello. visit McFaddenPainting.com, call 765-490-8438, or email David@mcfaddenpainting.com.
- Wallmanns Quality Foods
- , Delphi, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 765-564-3795.
- Midwest Medical Hearing Centers
- , 221 W. Broadway, Monticello. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call 765-471-2111.
- Bank of Wolcott
- , all three branches. Drive-through window is open. Can call for an appointment
- State Bank of Burnettsville
- . Drive-through only.
- Flagstar
- . Lobby is open at main branch. Drive-through open. 574-583-5141.
- Alliance Bank
- . Drive-through only. Lobby by appointment only. 574-583-8885.
- Peoples State Bank
- . Drive-through open. 574-583-4121.
- First Merchant Bank
- . Lobby by appointment only. Drive-through open. 574-583-4666.
- Industrial Federal Credit Union
- . Lobby closed. Drive-through open. 765-771-8000.
- El Tapatio
- , Monticello. Carry-out only, 11 a.m.-8;30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
