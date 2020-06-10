Rugies Dugout, Monticello is open for carry-out and delivery to an expanded area from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. The saloon is open for delivery from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (574) 297-5658.
Sportsman Inn, Monticello is open for carry-out from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Bar is open from 11 a.m. to midnight. (574) 583-5133.
Amber Humphrey Indiana Beauty Lady is open on Facebook. Virtual makeovers, lip and sips as well as many fundraiser opportunities. 765-470-1899.
AMPLIFIED RPM is open Monday-Saturday noon-6 p.m., 128 N. Main St., Monticello. (574) 581-9810.
Professional Interiors is open. Store is cleaned and sanitized. Still installing for as long as possible. Can meet you at the door or welcome to walk in and shop. If sick, please call to reschedule installation. (574) 583-8075.
C & C Cleaning and Pressure Washing, Monticello. Will knock down your grime and make properties shine. Inside and outdoors cleaning. Call Chad at 574-702-0488 or Corina at 574-210-9110.
The Scoreboard and Kopacetic Beer Factory, Monticello, are open for carry-out and delivery (free, limited area) from Tuesday-Sunday 5-9 p.m. Full food menu is available. Can also sell carry-out packaged beer and alcohol; brewery license allows for delivery of beer brewed at KBF. Must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID. Developing new dishes to keep things fresh and are offering them almost daily. Menu direct link: www.facebook.com/ScoreboardMonticello/menu/. (574) 583-4111.
Pizza Hut of Monticello is open for carry-out through drive-thru window 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and delivery 4-11 p.m. (574) 583-8777.
Buschman’s Service Center, Monticello, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oil changes, tune ups, tires and tows. (574) 583-8511.
RoDale Electric, Monticello, is still doing service calls. If sick, please reschedule unless it is an emergency. 574-583-9583. Leave a message if no one answers.
Kinser’s Bakery, Monticello, open for carry-out. Donuts will be at the gas stations to whom we deliver, as well as in the bakery.
Rothrock Tire & Service, Monticello, is open. Drop off vehicle, pay over the phone. Bathrooms are clean and stocked with toilet paper. (574)-583-9723.
Cazadore’s Mexican Restaurant, Monticello, is doing carry-out. Come in or staff can bring food to the car for pickup. Call 574-297-5075. Message: Aaron W. Sims or Marisol Sims; or message through Facebook page. Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
A.R.P. Construction, Monticello. Open. Call (574) 583-5640. Free estimates.
McDonald Mechanical LLC, Monticello. HVAC, heating, cooling, refrigeration. (574) 583-8461. Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. We are open and ready to provide our services to the public, just give us a call. Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by COVID-19.
Pins & Needles on Main, Monticello, is still open. We will re-evaluate Friday for next week. (574) 297-5035.
Musall’s Lawn & Garden Center, Monticello, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Taking extreme measures to keep everything sanitized in store and greenhouses. Free home delivery for prepaid purchases of $20 or more. Call and we can deliver to your car. (574) 583-8080.
Pine View Golf Course, Monticello, weather permitting. (574) 583-3339.
Charlie’s Dog House, Monticello, 574-583-5422. No open appointments unless someone cancels.
Maximum Tan is temporarily closed. (574) 583-7488.
Top Notch Bar, 113 3rd St., Brookston, is open for carry-out food. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (765) 563-6508.
Viney’s Auto Diagnostic and Repair, Monticello. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 574-297-5347. Call and staff can pick up car and deliver back to you.
Whyte Horse Winery, Monticello. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday for pick-up, curbside and pizza delivery.
Monon Meat Packing, 402 N. Railroad St. Monon. Retail and wholesale meat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Can text to order or call (219) 253-6363. Phone payments accepted if customers do not want to enter the store, with curbside pick-up.
Dance Magic, Monticello, virtual dance classes offered Monday-Thursday afternoons and evenings. (574) 583-2815 or visit www.dancemagicperformingarts.com.
Creative Comics 2, 415 E. Washington St. Monticello. Open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. (574) 808-3192.
Scheurich Plumbing Heating Cooling and Water Care, Monticello. (800) 873-0273.
Owens Machine & Welding, Monticello. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. (574) 583-9566.
Michael’s of Chalmers, Chalmers. Carry-out curbside is from 4-8 p.m. Call (219) 984-9759 to place order. Last call for orders is 8 p.m.
Riverside Pub and Restaurant, Monticello, open seven days a week from 4-9 p.m., offering pick-up and delivery. (574) 583-4532.
McFadden Painting Interior and Exterior Home Painting, Monticello. McFaddenPainting.com. 765-490-8438. David@mcfaddenpainting.com.
Wallmanns Quality Foods, Delphi. (765) 564-3795. 7 a.m.– 9 p.m. daily.
Midwest Medical Hearing Centers, Monticello. 221 W. Broadway, Monticello. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. (765) 471-2111; or visit 3526 Osborne Drive, Suite D, Lafayette. Open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. (765) 767-6084.
Bank of Wolcott, all three branches. Drive-thru is open. Can call for an appointment
State Bank of Burnettsville, Drive-thru only.
Flagstar, drive-thru at 1000 N. Main St. by Kroger is the only branch open. 574-583-5141.
Alliance Bank, drive-thru only open. By appointment only for lobby. (574) 583-8885.
Peoples Community Bank, drive-thru open. (574) 583-4121.
First Merchant Bank, lobby is closed but by appointment only. Drive-thru open. (574) 583-4666.
Industrial Federal Credit Union, lobby closed. Drive-thru open. (765) 771-8000.
El Tapatio, Monticello. Carry-out only, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Tropical Climate Control Jeff’s Heating And Cooling, open 24 hours, seven days a week, (219) 863 6599 or visit https://bit.ly/3bssn2P.
Dino’s Automotive, Monticello. Operating on normal business hours, 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Stationairs Express, 224 N. Main St., Monticello. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Office supplies and furniture, medical and cleaning supplies, and breakroom essentials for White County and surrounding counties. Call 574-583-3932 or fax 574-583-6229,
Life’s A Beach Wash & Tan, Monticello. Open seven days a week. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for all laundry needs. Drop-off laundry is available. Call 574-583-0309.
The Whistle Stop, Monon. Call to place your order for your favorite dish and we will carry it out to your car. Call 219-253-4100. For complete menu, visit Whistle Stop Facebook Page. Closed Mother’s Day.
Bill and Babe’s Pulaski. Open for carry-outs. 574-595-0536
R.W. Gross & Associates, Monticello. Open for business, providing surveys and other professional services. 574-583-0800.
Camflo Heating & Cooling, Flora. We are here for your HVAC and indoor air quality needs. We provide the following services: Heating and cooling service work of all brands, and replacement carrier systems, geothermal service and installs, light commercial, indoor air quality products and monitoring, and duct cleaning. Call to get your 25-point inspection/cleaning scheduled today! 574-967-4200.
Joe’s Mobile Home & RV Supplies, Indiana 39 and Indiana 16, Buffalo. Now open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Thursday and Sunday. Call 574-278-7625.
Godlove Enterprises, Inc./Roto-Rooter Sewer Drain, Monticello. Open for sewer drain cleaning, septic cleaning and drinking water tests. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Use drive-up window or call 574-583-8990.
Lighthouse Lodge B&B On Lake Shafer, Monticello. Open all the time, 20% discount for May and June. 574-583-9142.