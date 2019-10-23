MONTICELLO — The two Monticello mayoral candidates will share the stage, so to speak, during a Meet the Candidates event next week.
It will be 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. Redlow Technology will serve as hosts.
The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the two Monticello mayoral candidates — Matt McKean, a Republican, and Cathy Gross, a Democrat. Both are running for the mayoral seat now occupied by Ken Houston, who is vying for an at-large seat on the city council.
It will be mediated by Ryan Clemons, of the Redlow Group-Keller Williams. Both candidates will talk openly about themselves and their platforms, and time will be allotted for a question-and-answer session with the audience.
For those who can’t physically attend, it will be live streamed on Facebook via the Redlow Technology page — https://bit.ly/35YEfaV.
Questions will also be taken from those who choose to view the event on the live stream, which will be archived on its Facebook page for viewing at a later time.