INDIANAPOLIS — Applications are now open for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program during the 2020 legislative session, according to state Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston).
Lehe said the internship program is an opportunity for college and graduate students, and recent graduates to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply skills in a real-world setting. He said the paid internship is full-time and takes place during the spring semester at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
“Interns play an important role at the Statehouse during session,” Lehe said. “They work closely with staff members and legislators to ensure everything runs smoothly. They are an invaluable part of the team, and we are so grateful for all they do to help out during those few busy months.”
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university.
Lehe said interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.