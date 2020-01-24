INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Don Lehe’s (R-Brookston) legislation strengthening penalties for misuse of pesticides recently passed out of the House of Representatives.
When a pesticide is applied, some of it may travel beyond the specific target. However, too much drifting of these chemicals can be harmful to nearby crops and homes, as well as the environment.
Lehe said how much a chemical may drift and whether it is dangerous can be determined by a number of factors, but is ultimately the responsibility of the individual applying the chemical.
According to Lehe, chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, the current fine for a person’s first offense misusing certain pesticides is $250. He said with the fine so low, many violators are taking it as a cost of doing business and make no change in behavior.
“If a farmer or groundskeeper sprays pesticides on a windy day and it carries into a neighboring property, they could pay a fine for improper application,” Lehe said. “However, some simply view the fine as a business cost, pay it and make no effort to alter their actions. This bill would crack down on those violators to help ensure these products are being used properly.”
Under Lehe’s bill, the fines for misusing pesticides would double to help curb the problem. The fine for a person’s first violation would be elevated to $500, the second violation would be $1,000 and all subsequent violations would be increased to $2,500.
The legislation also sets penalties for registration and licensure violations. Lehe said this would better ensure the large-scale use of these powerful chemicals is being performed by individuals with appropriate training.
Lehe’s bill received support from the state chemist, the Indiana Farm Bureau, Agribusiness Council of Indiana, and Indiana corn and soybean groups.
House Bill 1119 now moves to the Senate for further consideration. Visit iga.in.gov for more information.