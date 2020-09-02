INDIANAPOLIS – This new school year, state Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) said there are opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to tutor young students in order to fulfill graduation requirements.
Lehe said students can experience some form of learning loss over summer break, meaning they do not retain some of the lessons they learned the previous school year, but most are typically able to relearn these lessons quickly.
However, because students participated in remote- or e-learning due to COVID-19, a recent NWEA report estimates some children could begin the 2020-2021 school year up to nearly a full grade level behind their peers in some subject areas.
To help bridge this gap, Lehe said schools can implement the Indiana Department of Education's newly developed Indiana Tutoring Fellowship, which will fulfill the Service-Based Learning Experience under Graduation Pathway Requirement No. 2.
"Adjusting to the new ways of learning in school has been difficult for some students," Lehe said. "Even students returning to classrooms for in-person instruction may struggle to stay on track. Through this fellowship, juniors and seniors can help tutor younger students to catch up and stay caught up with the rest of their classmates."
To be eligible to participate in this program, Negele said students must be a high school junior or senior, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and be in good behavioral standing.
The IDOE recommends tutoring sessions take place virtually, but if students are permitted to meet face-to-face, social distancing must be followed. Tutors will work with students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
"Students have a great opportunity to work together and succeed in school," Negele said. "This not only assists those who are in need of extra support, but gives the tutors credit toward their graduation."
Both Lehe and Negele supported the 2017 law creating Indiana's graduation pathways, which allows students to pursue opportunities that best meet their education and career goals.
To implement a tutoring program, schools can apply for a federal grant through the CARES Act. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 4, and can be found online at doe.in.gov/grants/title-iv.
Visit doe.in.gov/graduation-pathways for more information.