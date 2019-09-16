INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) encourages aspiring teachers planning or pursuing a degree in education to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.
Current high school seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores can earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 each year for four academic years, totaling $30,000. Scholarship recipients must maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year, and commit to teaching for five consecutive years in Indiana after earning their degree.
Lehe supported legislation establishing the scholarship in order to attract more high-achieving students to pursue a career in Hoosier classrooms.
“Everyone remembers their favorite teacher,” Lehe said. “Educators have a huge impact on the lives of their students, and we want to see even more inspiring teachers in Indiana’s classrooms making a difference.”
Applicants must be in the top 20 percent of their high school graduating class or have earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. Interested students should be nominated by a teacher and submit a nomination form with their application, which is available at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
The scholarship has already helped more than 40 Hoosiers become licensed teachers. Last year, 393 students applied, with applications from 212 high schools representing 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
To apply before the Nov. 30 deadline, visit www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.
Lehe said finalists will be named by Jan. 10, 2020, to be interviewed in Indianapolis on March 14, 2020. Recipients will be notified by April 3, 2020.