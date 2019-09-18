INDIANAPOLIS – The Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources met Wednesday to discuss ways to preserve Hoosier farm ground, according to State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston).
Lehe, vice chair of the committee, said this topic has grown increasingly important in recent years. According to the American Farmland Trust, who testified at the meeting, nearly 31 million acres across the country have been lost to development from 1992 to 2012. Roughly 831,000 of these acres were in Indiana.
“Not only is agriculture an integral part of our state’s heritage, but it also plays a key role in our economy,” Lehe said. “The loss of crop land to commercial and residential development creates some serious food-production and economic concerns. The committee heard some insightful testimony about how we might be able to address this issue, and I look forward to the continued discussion as we work to find the best solution for our state.”
The meeting included nearly four hours of testimony from individuals representing the American Farmland Trust, the Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana Department of Agriculture, the US Department of Agriculture and other organizations. This discussion stemmed from a new law Lehe co-authored urging the interim committee to examine this issue.
The Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources will meet again Oct. 2 to discuss management options for state forest land, as well as make any recommendations for potential legislative action.
