MONTICELLO — Opioid use in White County and across the state has been termed an “epidemic,” and a training later this week will help inform the public about what they do to help in an emergency situation.
To help celebrate National Recovery Month, Indiana University Health in, partnership with Overdose Lifeline and White County United Way, is offering a free training and distribution of Narcan. It will be 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6 in the Hibner Rooms at IU Health White Memorial Hospital.
The training is open to the public and available to all community members and concerned citizens.
“One of my goals in my AmeriCorps service for next year is to really focus on businesses and how employers can deal with it in the workplace, and how faith-based organizations can help us address the addiction problem, and then building a recovery community itself,” said Lynn Saylor, AmeriCorps member serving in the United Against Opioid Abuse Initiative through the White County United Way.
Narcan is an opioid-reversal agent that saves the life of someone overdosing on opioids. It is the brand name of the generic drug Naloxone and is available over the counter at the prescription counter of local pharmacies. Narcan is prescribed along with opioid painkillers to prevent accidental overdose.
When an opioid is ingested, it binds with naturally occurring opioid receptors in the brain. Opioids are depressants and when too much is ingested, they depress breathing and cause death. Narcan works by blocking the opioids from the receptors and reversing the effect.
Narcan only lasts 30 to 90 minutes, while opioids last much longer. Narcan can wear off before the opioids, causing the person to overdose again if the person is not transported to a hospital for treatment.
Emergency personnel have reported that as individuals come back from an overdose, they can become agitated and aggressive. The action of Narcan, as it engages the opioid receptors, blocks the effect of the opioids, sending the individual into immediate withdrawal: feeling sick, with the worst flu-like symptoms. The person wakes up disoriented, on the ground, feeling sick and is surrounded by people he doesn’t recognize.
Saylor said it is important for people in outlying areas of White County to know how to administer Narcan.
“Response times in the county are not what they are in Monticello, so people need resources on how to deal with what’s happening before the EMT arrive,” she said.
Aaron’s Law, signed in 2015, provides Good Samaritan protection to those who administer Narcan if they act in good faith, stay at the scene, call 911 and cooperate with emergency responders.
Narcan does not treat addiction, but is used to save lives until the individual is ready to enter treatment.
“In White County, there isn’t a large community of people in recovery who can help support as people enter into that,’ Saylor said. “We want to use this event to reach out to those people and let them know that people are concerned, there are people that care and want to help them in this process.”
Narcan is especially important for illicit substance abusers. Fentanyl, an especially powerful opioid, is often laced into many other street drugs and individuals may be unaware they have ingested it.
The Narcan training will cover all of the aforementioned topics so people will know what to do and how to respond should they ever find themselves in such a situation.
The training is funded through a grant with IU Health funded through CARA/CURES state funding.