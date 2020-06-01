WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 24 from County Road 300 East to Railroad Street in Monticello beginning June 8.
U.S. 24 will be down to one lane intermittently during daylight hours for the duration of the paving project. Flaggers will direct traffic. The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of August.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.