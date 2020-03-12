MONTICELLO —Two weekend shows will not go on as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread across the state.
Amid a directive issued Thursday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit public non-essential gatherings to 250 people or less, this weekend's 20th annual Lakes Area Home & Garden Show scheduled for the Best Western Brandywine, has been canceled.
The Twin Lakes High School theater and music departments' production of "Annie," which had two 7:30 p.m. performances March 13-14 in the high school auditorium, have been postponed until after spring break, March 23-27.
LAHG show organizer Brandi Page announced the event's cancellation shortly after Holcomb initiated statewide measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Page had spent most of Thursday preparing Brandywine's 24,000-square-foot exhibit space for the event.
"I'm just sick about it," she said. “It is what it is.”
The show was scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visitors would have been able to browse vendor booths as well as attend seminars related to home and garden subjects.
Had the show gone on, only vendors would have been present for the show, which typically sees thousands of people in attendance, Page said.
"Just the number of vendors alone would have shut us down," she said.
Page said while the annual spring show is no longer happening, she is exploring other options that include a fall show.
Earlier Thursday, Page met with White County Health Department officials to discuss coronavirus updates and keeping the show on track.
According to data provided by the Indiana Department of Health, there were 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana as of 11:59 p.m. March 11.
The nearest case of COVID-19 to White County is in Howard County, which borders southern Cass and southeastern Carroll counties.
Indiana University Health White Memorial and Logansport Memorial hospitals each implemented visitor restrictions days ago amid the coronavirus concerns, with the latter also canceling several public classes and seminars for the remainder of the month.