MONTICELLO — The Lakes Area Home & Garden Show will not go on, after all.
Amid a directive from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit public non-essential gatherings to 250 people or less, this weekend's 20th annual Lakes Area Home & Garden Show scheduled for the Best Western Brandywine has been canceled.
Organizer Brandi Page informed the Herald Journal of the cancellation shortly after the close of business Thursday. She had spent most of the day preparing Brandywine's 24,000-square-foot exhibit space for the event.
"I'm just sick about it," she said. “It is what it is.”
The show was scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visitors would have been able to browse vendor booths as well as attend seminars related to home and garden subjects.
Holcomb announced the public gathering measure, among others, late Thursday in response to the state's growing coronavirus epidemic.
Had the show gone on, only vendors would have been present for the show, which typically sees thousands of people in attendance, Page said.
"Just the number of vendors alone would have shut us down," she said.
Page said while the annual spring show is no longer happening, she is exploring other options that possibly include a fall show.
Earlier Thursday, Page met with White County Health Department officials to discuss coronavirus updates and keeping the show on track.
According to data provided by the Indiana Department of Health, there were 12 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. March 11.
The nearest case of COVID-19 to White County is in Howard County, which borders southern Cass and southeastern Carroll counties.
Indiana University Health White Memorial and Logansport Memorial hospitals each implemented visitor restrictions amid the coronavirus concerns, with the latter also canceling several public classes and seminars for the remainder of the month.