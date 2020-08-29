MONTICELLO — A local conservation group is urging property owners on two local lakes to contact their federal legislators for help in its legal battle to return Lake Freeman’s water levels to normal standards.
According to the Shafer Freeman Lakes Environmental Conversation Corporation, water levels on Lake Freeman have been lowered each day as NIPSCO opens the Oakdale Dam to water the nesting grounds of endangered mussels several miles downstream in the Tippecanoe River.
The action, the group says, is being triggered by a lack of substantial rain this summer.
NIPSCO is acting according to mandates from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by releasing water to help keep the bottom-dwelling mussels alive.
The lower lake levels are preventing residents and vacationers from safely operating watercraft on Lake Freeman as once-submerged objects are now more exposed, either just below or above the surface.
Lake Freeman’s current water levels have left most lake property owners unable to use their boats and leaving them concerned about property values and damage to seawalls and buildings.
“Our vibrant, healthy and beautiful Lake Freeman, one of the drivers of our summer economy has been shut down,” stated Gabrielle Haygood, executive director of SFLECC. “Here we are, in the midst of a pandemic and our worst fears are coming true.”
The group says the lake is down 25 inches from its operating target of 610.35 feet. At 12:45 p.m. Aug. 28, levels stood at 608.48 feet at the Oakdale Hydro Plant.
SFLECC members recently met with Congressman Jim Baird and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, as well as state and local legislators, to view the stumps, rocks and other objects now exposed in Lake Freeman due to the lower water levels.
“The situation just doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” said Gary Creigh, owner of Tall Timbers Marina. “So we’ve got to get some help on the state and federal level to get our waters figured out.”
If something isn’t done soon, Creigh said he could lose a great deal of business.
“We have people coming up wanting to enjoy the lakes, use the lakes with the holiday coming up and they are going to get here and find out it’s impossible,” he said. “It can’t be done right now.”
NIPSCO has issued two Abnormal River Condition warnings in July and August, advising people of the lower lake level and to be aware of submerged objects at or near the surface.
“Areas that were navigable before may not be now,” said John Koppelmann, SFLECC Lake Levels chairperson. He recommends people use extreme caution when operating watercraft and doesn’t recommend watersports activity on Lake Freeman.
Koppelmann also said boat ramps are closing due to the unsafe conditions and to be aware of submerged objects that may now be closer to the surface.
Those who own a boat currently docked on Lake Freeman are urged to take “appropriate action” to protect it.
SFLECC’s long-running appeal to the federal ruling concerning the protection of the endangered mussels is currently scheduled for a hearing Oct. 5.
“We know we have the correct science on our side, and while we respect the efforts to protect endangered species, the Fish and Wildlife Service made this determination based on their limited and inaccurate science,” Koppelmann said.
SFLECC is currently accepting donations for its legal fees in fighting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s mandate, having already spent more than $500,000 on the legal fight with USFWS.
For more information visit www.sflecc.com or call the SFLECC office 574-583-9784.