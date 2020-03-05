MONTICELLO — Monticello and White County lost one of its greatest and well-known advocates Wednesday evening.
Kean MacOwan, 69, passed away March 4, at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon. He was living there after being diagnosed late in 2019 with Stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
MacOwan was the presiding president of the White County Historical Society Board, as well as a philanthropist and fundraiser for all things Monticello and White County, a public speaker of historical topics, director of Monticello’s annual Fourth of July veterans boat parade and celebration, and author of "History's Mysteries" for the Herald Journal. He donated much of his time to those efforts.
“He was the best president the society has ever known,” WCHS Director Judy Baker said Thursday. “He always cared about Monticello and White County, and all the people he went to school with.”
According to Baker, MacOwan was involved with “20 to 22” different projects up to the time of his death.
“It’s just endless all the things that he has done,” she said. “This is what he did on a repeated basis and he loved it. He thrived on getting in front of a crowd and talking to people.”
MacOwan was born Aug. 24, 1950, in Lafayette. He was raised in Monticello and graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1968. He later graduated from Purdue University.
MacOwan went to work for Adventure Manufacturing, which built RVs, before moving on to Fleetwood Enterprises, an RV manufacturer in Crawfordsville. He later retired from Fleetwood Enterprises.
MacOwan later lived in Frankfort for many years but always made his way to Monticello, even after his cancer diagnosis.
“He was always optimistic, enthusiastic and involved in so many things,” Baker said.
MacOwan had a keen interest in history, especially in Monticello and White County. He once said he spent countless hours researching information for his weekly “History’s Mysteries” column that appeared each Wednesday in the Herald Journal’s print and online editions.
“Like a fat person might like to eat a piece of pie, Kean loved researching through the newspaper archives,” Baker said. “He would scope out something and be like a dog with a bone.”
MacOwan was also heavily involved with, and a member of, the Twin Lakes Education Foundation. He spoke at numerous events at the schools. He also was involved with the speech classes at Twin Lakes High School and served as a judge for contests.
As president of the WCHS board, MacOwan hosted the annual “Moveable Feast,” a series of mini-programs sponsored by WCHS that shifted to various historical sites around the county and took place on a Sunday afternoon in late October or early November. People who attended the "Moveable Feast" would drive from place to place, listen to the presentations and enjoy a light snack, refreshments, lunch and dessert at each stop, respectively.
Last year, MacOwan took over as director of the “Proud to Be an American Honor Our Military Patriotic Boat Parade and Celebration in the Park,” Monticello’s annual Fourth of July event. Predecessor and event co-founder Joe Crivello moved to Michigan, and MacOwan moved into the role.
Baker said MacOwan was a key player in raising $150,000 for the renovation of Constitution Plaza, and $35,000 for the area that houses the bronze statue of Col. Isaac White.
“Kean thought big and out of the box — and he was exceptional at that,” Baker said. “He went to people, started promoting it and, I’m telling you, it was fantastic. His enthusiasm generated more enthusiasm.”
MacOwan was known for giving presentations at White Oaks Health Campus, the White County Council on Aging and leading genealogy classes at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.
One of his last public presentations at the library was about Great Depression-era gangster John Dillinger’s 1933 robbery attempt and subsequent shootout in Monticello.
In his spare time, MacOwan hosted a Sunday night social media game show titled, “You know you’re from Monticello, Indiana, when…” that tested his follower’s knowledge of things related to Monticello and White County history.
The game show started in 2011 when MacOwan posted photos of his postcard collection, with brief history as the caption.
“People would respond with comments and questions, and this whole time I’m seeing a game show created in my mind,” he told the Herald Journal last summer.
His family history and interest in genealogy is what led him to find an interest in Monticello’s background. When learning his family history, he couldn’t help but learn Monticello’s as well.
“I blame my interest in history on my grandmother,” he said. “She planted the seeds of corn to make me this historian.”
According to MacOwan, the more people know about where they are from, the more willing they are to donate to its improvement. This philosophy aided his success in fundraising endeavors. While running his game show, multiple people reached out with donations that contributed directly to the city.
WCHS will honor MacOwan on April 19 at the Odd Fellows building in downtown Monticello. Baker anticipates the venue may not be large enough to accommodate the throngs of people she expects to attend.
“It will be more of a celebration of life for the things that he did,” Baker said. “I can see an awful lot of people being interested in coming.”
Rod Pool, the city of Monticello’s water department superintendent, is expected to take over as president of the historical society.
MacOwan is survived by his wife, Suzanne, whom he married Aug. 19, 1972, in Plymouth; two sons; two brothers; a sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law, six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
There is a visitation from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24 in Monticello. It is followed by a 3 p.m. service at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor John Fletcher, of New Life Christian Church, of Lizton.
Burial will take place at I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in Monticello.