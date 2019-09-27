RENSSELAER — Amanda Hauser, a Rensselaer native who now lives in Westfield, visited her hometown recently to discuss her new holiday-themed character, Impish the Elf.
Impish, an elf who delights in leaving special puzzles and clues for children on Christmas morning, is the basis for Hauser’s planned book series, the first entry of which is now available.
But the character of Impish and her Christmas morning escapades are meant to be more than just a children’s story. With a little luck, Hauser’s idea could become the basis for a brand new Christmas tradition every family can celebrate each year.
For Hauser, the idea started as a way to bring her family closer together during the holidays.
“About 15 years ago, my husband and I were just looking for a way to make Christmas a little more magical, a little more special than it already inherently is,” she said. “And we decided it would be really fun to develop this relationship with Impish the Christmas Elf who, on Christmas Eve, would always play a few extra tricks on the kids to spice things up.”
When Hauser’s kids woke up on that Christmas morning, they quickly discovered there were no tags or labels on any of their gifts. So, to figure out which gifts belonged to them, they had to follow a series of clues left in their stockings by Impish.
The series of clues are theme-related. For example, Impish’s clue might simply be a Christmas ornament left in a child’s stocking. If the child gets a nutcracker ornament, they could look for any gift featuring wrapping paper with a nutcracker on it. This is one of the first ideas Hauser set up, but the clues have since become more complex.
“Over the years, Impish has gotten very creative, very ornate and has gotten very sophisticated as well,” Hauser said with a laugh.
One of Impish’s more recent sets of clues in Hauser’s home revolved around the theme of world travel. The kids had to find packages that corresponded to the places named in small passports Impish left in their stockings.
“It’s been our own Christmas tradition,” Hauser said. “It just so happened that, recently, I decided it was finally time — with much goading from my friends and family, who said, ‘When are you going to write about this?’ — I decided I was going to write about it.”
Hauser, a former teacher, said she has done a lot of writing before. But she felt like this was something special that could be shared and treasured by a larger audience.
“I have a series of Christmas stories that I’ve written for my family,” she said. “I’ve written a cookbook for my family. But this has been the first one that I’ve really just taken the initiative to get published.”
Hauser’s first story introduces Impish as an elf who has grown tired of the long, dark winters at the North Pole. Inspired to make Christmas even more exciting, she devises the puzzles for kids to figure out which present belongs to them on Christmas morning.
“This was her way to bring light and joy into the life of children and herself,” Hauser said. “This’ll be the first book in the series and, every Christmas, another book will come out with a new Impish adventure. A new theme will be implemented by families if they choose to do so, and hear Impish’s story.”
With this unique format, where the stories can be implemented directly into a family’s holiday celebration, Hauser said the project is intended as more than just a children’s book. If families want, it can be the platform for an entire Christmas tradition.
After spending 15 years thinking about ideas and themes, Hauser said she is now working with local partners and business owners to make it easy for families to replicate the experience, now that they have the opportunity to learn about Impish with the first book.
“We are actually trying to create a kit that parents and caregivers can buy to help replicate that experience for their own families at Christmas time,” Hauser said. “But that’s coming down the road. That’s our big pie-in-the-sky initiative.”
If all goes according to plan, the kit may be available with the second book when it comes out next year.
“It really is a way to build togetherness and anticipation and even problem-solving,” she said. “And it really encourages children, instead of rushing down on Christmas morning and just tearing into gifts, to just slow down and enjoy the moment and really kind of look through gifts and see what has been left for them.”
Hauser said her first Impish book will be available at Rensselaer’s Country Bumpkin store, as well as Brown’s Floral and Garden Shoppe. Hauser will also be doing an author reading and singing at Brown’s on Dec. 7.
Some copies of the book were also left at the Willow Switch Coffee Shop and Jordan’s Tuxedo & Floral Shop. Copies of the book can also be purchased at impishtheelf.com, barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.
Hauser can also be contacted at impishtheelf@gmail.com, on Twitter at @elfimpish or at 317-441-8674. She said she is open to doing readings, signings, author visits, writer’s workshops and holiday planning parties.
“I look forward to giving back to the community,” Hauser said.
About the author
Hauser was born and raised in Rensselaer, having graduated from Rensselaer High School and then from St. Joseph’s College in 1998 as class valedictorian. Hauser’s mother was a professor at the college, and her father is a farmer who is retiring just this year.
After graduation, Hauser worked as an elementary and intermediate school teacher in different locations, including some time at Rensselaer and Westfield, where she now lives with her family.
A mother of eight children, with ages ranging from 2 to 20, Hauser stopped teaching after the birth of her sixth child. But she is excited about the opportunity to work as a full-time author through the holiday-themed idea.
“It’s just been a super-fun tradition for our family for years,” she said. “And it was time to share it with everybody else.”