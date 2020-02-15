RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) has hired Josie Brown as its new economic development coordinator.
Brown was a recent addition to the JCEDO team at the end of January.
Brown is a Jasper County native who attended St. Joseph’s College and Marion University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Prior to being hired on as the EDC, she was involved in social work, building relationships and advocating for her client’s children and families.
Brown’s experience in preparing reports, coordinating with service providers, courts, communities and schools provided essential skills for her success at JCEDO, according to Executive Director Stephen Eastridge.
“We are very excited with Josie joining our team and the difference she will allow JCEDO to be making,” he said. “JCEDO is dedicated to growing Jasper County and our team is passionate about that goal. Josie’s addition is a critical piece of our growth as an organization. This will aid us to continue to improve and adapt the way we operate allowing us to be a larger resource to Jasper County businesses, residents, and stakeholders.”
In addition to Brown, the office is also staffed by Eastridge; Tori Robertson, tourism and community relations coordinator; and Dan Preston, industry liaison.
“I enjoy making a positive difference in people’s lives,” Brown said. “I am eager to do my part to improve the quality of life in Jasper County. I want to bring in new opportunities and enhance the current businesses in our communities.”