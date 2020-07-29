LAFAYETTE — Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette has announced Saturday hours in August to help new and current students register for the Fall 2020 semester.
The Express Enrollment Center, Financial Aid, Registrar, Business Office, Academic Advising, Disability Services, Testing Center and Bookstore will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.
Fall semester classes begin Aug. 24. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. Call 765-269-5000 for questions or to make an appointment.
The Ivy Tech Lafayette campus is located at 3101 S. Creasy Lane in Lafayette.
Ivy Tech is following state guidelines on masks and social distancing. Masks are required to enter college buildings, and social distancing and sanitation procedures are in place in public areas.