MONTICELLO — Ivy Tech Community College and all its campuses, including Monticello, will see a slight delay to the start of classes this month.
All Ivy Tech courses will now start March 23, after which it will deliver courses via online or other alternative means until April 5. Classes were originally scheduled to begin March 16.
“At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative,” Ivy Tech president Sue Ellspermann said. “Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online today. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools and support to provide quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals.”
According to its website, the Ivy Tech campus and its sites will remain open to provide student and business office assistance, including the ability for students to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and have access to faculty as needed.
The state’s three largest universities — Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame — announced this week the cancellation of all in-person classes after students at those schools return from spring break. Each will move to online-only classes until further notice.