MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial is offering a seven-week Stepping On workshop that focuses on exercises and strategies to help prevent people from falling.
As people age, IU Health officials say, falling is common and can result in injury and shake one’s confidence. The threat of falling can be a barrier to safely doing all the things you want to do at home and in the community. That is why preventing falls is crucial to maintaining independence.
- More than one-third of people 65 years or older fall each year.
- Falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for trauma and death among older adults.
- Thirty-five percent of people who fall become less active.
Stepping On is a program that has been researched and proven to reduce falls. It consists of a workshop that meets for two hours a week for seven weeks. Workshops are led by a health professional and a peer leader. In addition, local guest experts provide information on exercise, vision, safety and medications.
Topics include:
- Balance and strength-training classes.
- The role vision plays in one’s balance.
- How medications can contribute to falls.
- Ways to keep from falling when out in the community.
- What to look for in safe footwear.
- How to eliminate fall hazards from the home.
Stepping On is designed specifically for anyone who:
- Is 65 or older.
- Had had a fall in the past year.
- Is fearful of falling.
- Lives at home.
- Does not have dementia.
Classes will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in the Hibner Conference Room beginning Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 12. Stepping On workshop is offered free to all participants. To register, call Teresa Williams, RN, BSN, at 765-412-2640.