MONTICELLO — Even with stringent visitor restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 health emergency, Indiana University Health is continuing to nurture patients’ desire to stay connected with loved ones during their stay.
Though that connectedness may look different right now, it holds the same importance as it always has.
“The experience a patient has continues to be central to the care we provide,” said Renea Smith, chief nursing officer at IU Health White Memorial Hospital. “It has become more essential during this time of anxiety and uncertainty as we know part of a patient’s healing comes from staying connected to their loved ones and the outside world while they are in the hospital.”
To help ensure communication and provide peace of mind, the IU Health White nursing team will call a family member to be a part of the admission process with the patient’s permission.
How to Connect with Patients
Telephone — Each patient room is equipped with a bedside landline phone that is available for personal use. Loved ones can be connected by calling 574-583-7111 and ask to be connected to the patient’s room.
Smart Device — If the patient has a cell phone, tablet or computer with them during their stay, they are strongly encouraged to utilize virtual video resources such as FaceTime, Skype or Zoom on their personal devices.
The hospital is equipped with a guest Wi-Fi network that can be used at any time. If a charger is needed for a personal device, patients can ask their nurse if one is available.
Also, if the patient does not own a device that can be used to make virtual video calls, IU Health White Memorial has a limited supply of laptops and iPads that can be lent to the patient for about an hour at a time. These devices are cleaned and sanitized before entering and exiting the patient room to aide infection prevention measures.
Team Member Visits — If none of the above measures are available and one wants to make sure that a loved one is not lonely during their stay, a team member will visit with them while honoring the social distance policy, as well as using personal protection precautions when necessary. Please let the loved one’s nurse or unit charge know if a visit is requested.
Chaplains — IU Health White Memorial chaplains are available around the clock for spiritual needs. Loved ones may reach out on behalf of a patient by calling 765-448-8000 and a team member will connect you with a chaplain.
Spiritual Support Line — A line for families and patients is available by calling 317-962-8612. No medical information or updates will be provided, but a chaplain will be available to listen and offer support and care.
Deliveries — IU Health unable to accept deliveries of gifts such as flowers due to concerns of further spreading COVID-19.
Mail – Team members will gladly deliver a card to a patient. Personal cards may be dropped off at the emergency department entrance desk or mailed directly to patients.
IU Health White Memorial’s mailing address is as follows:
Attention to: Patient Name and room number, IU Health White Memorial Hospital, 720 S. Sixth St., Monticello, IN 47960.