MONTICELLO — The nurses who walk the halls at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital are walking a bit prouder these days as they have been granted the Pathways to Excellence accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“We learned that we earned this in March,” hospital president Mary Minier said. “As the pandemic was beginning, we needed to prepare for all the things none of us knew at the time.
“It takes a village to provide the care and maintain the level of care we are providing our patients.”
The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights a hospital’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued.
According to IU Health officials, White Memorial’s nurses are an integral part of the health care team with a voice in policy and practice. They said Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety and better patient outcomes.
Chief Nursing Officer Renea Smith said it was a three-year process of compiling essays that explained how the staff met and excelled at each of the six standards included in the Pathways to Excellence designation.
“Shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development,” she said.
After defining each of the standards evaluated, Smith and Minier said it was a “great team effort” to prove the level of excellence serving the White County hospital.
Not only is there demand for nurses, but the expectations are ever-evolving, they said.
Ian McMillan, hospital chaplain and pastor at Monticello First Baptist Church, offered a prayer asking for “continued protection and strengthen all of the staff and first responders during this time of pandemic.” The final piece of the celebration was a balloon release.
Practicing social distancing and wearing masks, the nurses and staff in attendance applauded the new accomplishment.