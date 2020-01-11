LAFAYETTE — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted a three-tear accreditation to Indiana University Health Arnett Cancer Center.
To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that look at a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.
As a NAPBC-accredited center, IU Health Arnett Cancer Center is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient centered services including psycho-social support and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivor’s quality of life.
“We are proud to achieve this prestigious accreditation. Our staff has worked tirelessly to achieve this certification and it reflects our dedication to excellent patient care and services,” said Phyllis Martin-Simmerman, MD, radiologist with IU Health Arnett. “In awarding us NAPBC Accreditation, ACS has provided us with the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional care we provide to our patients and our commitment to the well-being of our community.”
Receiving care at IU Health Arnett Cancer Center ensures that patients have access to:
- Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services
- A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options
- Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options