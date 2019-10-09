WHITE COUNTY — Did you see it in the sky last night?
The International Space Station (ISS) flies overhead fairly regularly, but for space enthusiasts, the sight of watching it streak overhead against the backdrop of a darkened sky never gets old.
Tuesday evening was one of those nights as it was visible to the naked eye at about 8 p.m. EST. It appeared in the northwestern sky, traveling at about 17,500 mph, in a straight line overhead before disappearing in the southeast. It remained visible for about six minutes, according to www.nasa.gov.
It was the brightest — and easily the fastest — object in the sky at the time, resembling a passenger jet without the flickering lights. According to the NASA website, the sightings occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. The space station is visible because of the sun’s reflection off the ISS solar arrays that surround it.
If you missed out Tuesday night, there will be more opportunities, including Oct. 9 at 8:47 pm EST for about three minutes, and again Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 at around 8 p.m. EST for two to three minutes each day.
To see other dates, times and locations the ISS is expected to fly overhead, visit www.spotthestation.nasa.gov.