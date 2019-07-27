REMINGTON – Inteplast Group, an plastics manufacturer with several locations across the U.S., recently announced that its AmTopp division will be expanded to a new facility in Remington.
Inteplast Group’s supplies products for various markets including healthcare, food service, packaging, building products, grocery, retail, sanitation, industrial and graphic arts industries. Interested parties can visit www.inteplast.com for more information.
This expansion to the newly-acquired Remington facility will increase its stretch film manufacturing capacity by adding two cast film extrusion lines.
“We chose the area for its geographic location and proximity to major markets in the Midwest,” said Brenda Wilson, Inteplast Group’s senior director of human resources and communications.
Stephen Eastridge, executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, said his organization has been working with Inteplast Group since the end of 2018, starting around November of last year.
“Through a number of calls and meetings, and some help with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, we were able to facilitate that and make that project come to Remington,” he said.
Eastridge said his organization provided the group with information that led to its purchase of the building, which became official June 27. JCEDO was also in contact with the leadership of Remington about how the project could bring an economic benefit to the town and the county.
“We have a really close relationship with the town and their leadership there to talk about projects and how we make things happen,” Eastridge said. “JCEDO has an excellent relationship with the town of Remington, and that’s how we were able to ultimately bring that project here.”
Inteplast Group has stated that the Remington location is positioned to be fully operational by by the fourth fiscal quarter, with a workforce total between 60 and 70 by the end of 2020. The facility is currently hiring up to 20 people to man the 350,000-square-foot property, which will temporarily function as a warehouse and to a lesser degree, a pre-stretch film production facility.
“We have begun the screening process for applicants,” Wilson said. “We will staff up gradually as equipment is delivered and installed.”
AmTopp has already begun its plans to invest an additional $20 million in new, state-of-the-art cast film equipment for next year’s developments. The company’s complete stretch film product lines — including machine wraps, hand films, and pre-stretch films — will be manufactured in Remington.
This expansion will reportedly add 60 million pounds to Inteplast’s current 385 million pound capacity throughout its other locations in Lolita and Houston, Texas, Charlotte, N.C. and Phoenix, Ariz. This brings its total name plate capacity to 445 million pounds.
“We have always been grateful for our customers’ continued support and the market’s acceptance of our stretch film products,” said AmTopp Division President, Homer Hsieh. “As we work constantly to refine our products and services, these investments demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the stretch film market. We will always endeavor to provide the best value.”
Inteplast Group stated that the expansion is part of a long-term strategy for the AmTopp Division to “continue its excellence in the stretch film business by offering the market and its customers the most technologically advanced products and high-quality services.”