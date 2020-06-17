WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close U.S. 421 between U.S. 24 and Jefferson Street in Monticello beginning June 22.
Crews will be reconstructing the road in this area. The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 39, State Road 16, U.S. 421, State Road 43 and State Road 18.
There is also an ongoing resurfacing project causing lane closures on U.S. 24 between South 300 East and West Railroad Street in Monticello. U.S. 24 will be down to one lane intermittently during daylight hours for the duration of this paving project.
Flaggers will direct traffic. The project is expected to be completed in the beginning of August.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.