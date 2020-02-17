RENSSELAER — City of Rensselaer residents got what they wished for last week.
After a bombardment of Indianapolis Colts Fan Fest forms over the past two weeks, the Colts announced Friday that Rensselaer has been selected for a Fan Fest stop during their summer tour. The forms were available on the colts.com website.
The tour is set for the end of May and the beginning of June. The Colts have yet to confirm a date.
Rensselaer edged Portland — located east of Muncie — and Evansville for the right to host the Fan Fest, which will allow fans to:
• Get autographs and photos with Colts players and cheerleaders;
• Register to win Colts tickets;
• Become a member of one of the official Colts fan clubs;
• Participate in free Colts giveaways;
• Play in the Play 60 Zone and interactive inflatables;
• Enjoy live music on a stage;
• Visit the mobile Colts pro shop;
• Learn how to become a season ticket member.
The colts.com website congratulated Rensselaer on winning a chance to host a Colts Fan Fest event.
Last year, Fan Fest officials chose Muncie as one of their stops. The June 5 event was attended by thousands of fans and in-state and out-of-state residents wanting to experience the event, according to the Colts website.