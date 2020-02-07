RENSSELAER — Rensselaer is among three cities in the running to host the Colts Fan Fest this spring.
Rensselaer, Portland — which is located northeast of Muncie — and Evansville are the three cities in Indiana vying for a chance to host the Colts event in late May to early June.
Residents in White and Jasper counties can help the process by filling out a fan vote form at colts.com/events/summer-tour. Fan voting began Feb. 3 and continues through the month.
The Colts have set some guidelines for fans attending all summer tour events, including:
• The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early.
• The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the tour remains on schedule.
• All Fan Fest stops are rain or shine.
• Team practice schedules and meeting times may cause players to arrive late or depart early.
• The players’ names may be announced prior to their arrival to each city, but are subject to change.
Fans will be allowed one autograph per person, however fans may get back in line for additional autographs.
• All Colts Summer Tour stop times are local.
Follow @ColtsEvents for up-to-date event information and exclusive promotions. Attendees are required to purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at bat” activities.