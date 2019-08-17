MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital received word this week that it’ll receive about $41,000 in grants for various equipment upgrades and patient services.
IU Health White was the recipient of seven of the 13 total grants given by the IU Health Foundation, while the Arnett ($55,500) and Frankfort ($9,000) campuses received the remaining six.
“I am proud of our team members for their work to help patients live healthier lives,” stated Mary Minier, president of IU Health White Memorial Hospital. “I am happy to partner with the IU Health Foundation and appreciate donors’ gifts to the Area of Greatest Need fund which makes these grants possible.”
The largest grant — almost $15,000 —will go toward the purchase of a LUCAS mechanical chest-compression device for the emergency department to help resuscitate patients experiencing cardiac arrest or acute myocardial infarction.
“The inclusion of a LUCAS compression device enables the team to deliver consistent, high-quality compressions that are the cornerstone of resuscitative care,” said Rhonda Jones, senior public relations coordinator for IU Health. “The purchase of a LUCAS compression device will assist this highly skilled team of healthcare professionals with the ability to focus resuscitative efforts on the patient and to utilize the available resources ... while ensuring the delivery of high-quality consistent compressions.”
Jones said many EMS providers and emergency departments are using the LUCAS device to overcome the challenges of varying team sizes and number resources available.
About $9,300 will go toward buying radios and microphones so staff can better communicate accurate and timely information during hectic emergency management situations. It will also be used, according to Jones, to “promote a safer environment for staff, patients and visitors.”
The upgrade will eliminate the hospital’s current use of two separate radio systems by creating one uniform internal communications system.
The hospital also plans to use about $2,600 to install a new drug take-back box at the ER entrance, much like those currently available at the police and sheriff’s departments.
Jones said a drug take-back box at the hospital will provide a method of disposal that is “safe, secure and, perhaps most importantly, discreet.” She added that proper disposal of medications will help people protect themselves, as well as their family and friends from accidental or purposeful drug misuse.
“Prescription drugs have become the No. 1 substance abused by teenagers,” she said. “Much of the supply is unwittingly coming from the medicine cabinets of their parents, grandparents and friends. Proper disposal of expired or unused medications can help prevent misuse.”
The remaining portion of the grant will be used for:
- A heated cabinet ($6,600) to keep food at safe temperatures while holding service for patients, room service meals, café and catering;
- Heavier IV poles on wheels ($4,000) in the surgical department to help patients’ mobility and eliminate the need for the patient to be accompanied by two nurses — it would reduce that need to one nurse;
- A larger MRI-compatible wheelchair (non-ferromagnetic, $2,900 ) to improve the comfort and accessibility of patients undergoing MRI exams, which Jones said would accommodate about 95 percent of patients; and
- Food and drinks ($480) to “comfort patients’ families” during times of need.