MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health has put in place several visitor restrictions at its three hospital campuses as an added safeguard against the possible spread of the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.
IU Health will implement temporary visitation restrictions at its hospitals in Lafayette, Frankfort and Monticello.
Until further notice, the following visitation restrictions will be in place.
- Visitors are restricted to four designated caregivers over the age of 18 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Visitors are restricted to two designated caregivers over the age of 18 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital and IU Health White Memorial Hospital.
- No visitors under 18 years of age will be allowed unless they are seeking medical care or are the parents of pediatric patients.
- Only healthy adults should visit. Visitors who have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches will not be allowed to visit patients.
- Those who have been recently exposed to someone with the flu/coronavirus, or have flu-like symptoms are urged stay home.
- Additional restrictions may be in place in the patient area.
- In addition to the hospitals, officials are asking patients to limit the number of people accompanying them to the emergency room, outpatient surgery waiting rooms and physician offices.
- Visitors should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often.
“We are taking these additional measures out of an abundance of caution in an effort to limit the risk of infection in our hospitals,” said Dr. Jim Bien, chief medical officer and vice president of quality and patient safety for IU Health Arnett Physicians. “We ask that visitors adhere to these restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for patients, visitors and our team members.”
Additionally, IU Health facilities will:
- Display signage describing visitation policy to the public.
- Ensure that all entrances are stocked with disposable masks and hand sanitizer.
- Encourage all families, vendors, team members and volunteers to be mindful about hand washing and covering coughs.
Visitors with questions about the restrictions may call the IU Health hospital they plan to visit before arriving.