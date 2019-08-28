CARROLL COUNTY — The Indiana State Police at the Lafayette Post will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Aug. 30 in Carroll County.
The exact time and location will not be released.
Motorists who are not impaired can expect a short delay of two to three minutes while passing through the checkpoint. After the checkpoint, troopers will be conducting saturation patrols in the area to further check for drunk and impaired drivers.
Motorist who find themselves entering the checkpoint area are encouraged to have their driver’s license and vehicle registration readily available to minimize their delay.
The Indiana State Police are committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in an effort to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from drinking and driving.
To assist law enforcement efforts in identifying and removing impaired drivers from the roadways, troopers from the Lafayette Post encourage all motorists who may see a possible impaired driver to call 911 or the closest Indiana State Police Post.
If people “See Something, Say Something.” When calling, be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.
For those planning a night out on the town or hosting a social event where you know you will either be consuming or serving alcoholic beverages, a few simple suggestions to keep yourself and others safe:
- Plan ahead and always have a designated driver.
- Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages.
- Better safe than sorry: call a taxi, a sober friend, or a family member to come and get you.
- If you are hosting a party, always offer alcohol-free beverages as an option, and make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver.
“Operation Pull-Over Blitz” will continue through Sept. 2.