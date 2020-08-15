LAFAYETTE — As the extended summer break comes to an end, students across northwest Indiana are starting their return to school.
With that return, motorists should expect an increased amount of school bus and pedestrian traffic during the morning and afternoon commutes, and therefore need to plan those commutes accordingly to allow for extended travel time.
Also to be expected, troopers with the Indiana State Police will be hitting the roads to watch for school bus stop arm violations. High-visibility enforcement will be used to encourage motorists to stop for school buses, and enforcement action will be taken against those who don’t.
Motorists should also be cognizant of school zone speed limits. The speed limit in a school zone is often reduced significantly during school hours or when children are present. Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in school zones throughout Indiana.
The Indiana State Police would like to remind all motorists of the Indiana law concerning school buses, flashing lights, and stop arms.
• When approaching a school bus from any direction, which is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists are required to STOP, even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic.
• Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.
• Always be prepared to stop for a school bus and watch for children. Children are unpredictable. Not only is disregarding a school bus stop arm dangerous, it is a serious offense.
• Prepare for increased pedestrian traffic in the morning and afternoon hours, and be aware of children standing along the roadway at a bus stop.
The Indiana State Police is committed to the safety of children and keeping Indiana’s roadways safe through enforcement and education.