LAFAYETTE — Many people will be traveling during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, with the majority traveling by automobile.
What this means for Hoosiers is more traffic on the highways. To help ensure the safety of all motorists, the Indiana State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., or Combined Accident Reduction Effort, from Dec. 22-Jan. 2.
Operation C.A.R.E. is a federally funded program that allows additional troopers to patrol Hoosier roadways looking for drivers that are driving aggressively or impaired. Help do your part to make this Christmas-New Year’s travel period safe by observing the following safety rules:
- When planning to travel, make sure you are well rested, as a fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.
- Increase your following distance; remember the two-second rule.
- Watch for slowed or stopped traffic when approaching construction zones or crash sites.
- Leave a car length between you and the vehicle in front of you in stopped traffic. Watch approaching traffic in your mirror and be prepared to take evasive action.
- Decrease your speed according to traffic and road conditions.
- Beware of bridges, overpasses and intersections where ice tends to form first during cold inclement weather.
- Be courteous to your fellow motorists. Turn signals when changing lanes help to eliminate road rage incidents.
- Make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained, including making sure Child Safety Seats are properly anchored and that children stay securely fastened in them.
- Don’t be distracted — Pull over and stop to use electronic devices.
- Don’t drive impaired — Have a designated driver or use a ride sharing service.
- Move over and slow down for emergency and highway service vehicles.
- Don’t “hang out” in the left lane. This is one of the most common triggers for a road rage incident. Always drive in the right lane except to pass a slower moving vehicle.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, safety belt use is the most effective strategy a person can employ to prevent death and minimize injury resulting from traffic collisions. Motorists are encouraged to report aggressive or suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Give a vehicle description, location and direction of travel.