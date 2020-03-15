INDIANAPOLIS — A civilian employee of the Indiana State Police has a confirmed diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus.
The employee, who is assigned to the ISP’s Laboratory Division in Indianapolis, was admitted to a local hospital for a medical issue. The employee received notice Sunday they tested positive for COVID-19 and remains hospitalized at this time.
A co-worker who was last known to have been working in close proximity has since self-quarantined at home out of an abundance of caution. State police officials have been making notifications with additional co-workers throughout the day.
The Indiana State Police officials said they are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and are continuing to monitor the situation and following accepted virus mitigation practices for the health and safety of its employees, families and the community.
For up to date information on COVID-19, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/.