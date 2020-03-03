MONTICELLO — Hospital officials are breathing a sigh of relief after the Indiana Senate revised language Tuesday to a bill that would have limited Hoosiers access to health care services.
House Bill 1004 included language that “drastically cut” reimbursement to hospitals for services and procedures that are provided in hospital outpatient departments and at off-site locations.
Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital President Mary Minier was “shocked and dismayed” that lawmakers considered passing the bill “considering the impact on rural health care.”
“People in rural communities count on hospitals to be there when they need us,” she said. “This legislation puts that at risk.”
She added that IU Health White Memorial would have been forced to “re-evaluate its current service offerings.”
The bill formerly included provisions that would have allowed the legislature to override private contracts between hospitals and insurance companies. At issue was a provision requiring hospitals to provide the location of the service address — referred to as “site of service” — on a form it submits to insurers for physician or hospital reimbursement.
Hospitals had agreed to the transparency measure if it was consistent with Medicare’s approach. However, insurance companies, including Anthem, the state’s largest, were pushing for language that would have overridden private contracts between hospitals and insurers, resulting in lower payments.
“Instead of paying hospitals for services that they are providing, insurance companies will see a windfall,” Minier said. “We simply would not have been able to afford to maintain current service levels if these drastic payment reductions were passed. Painful decisions would have been needed.”
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, inserted language that will provide complete transparency for insurers and employers about where off-site services and procedures are provided to patients.
Legislators on Tuesday passed the amended bill, which would take effect July 1.
“We are grateful for the Senate’s actions today,” Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said. “Removing the harmful ‘site of service’ language in HB 1004 is a win for health care access for Hoosiers.”
He said the new language will require hospitals to list the exact site of service where services are performed on forms they submit to insurance companies.
“Indiana hospitals support transparency,” Tabor said.