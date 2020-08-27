INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents and nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2021.
The Indiana Senate is currently developing plans to conduct legislative work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Working at the Statehouse with legislators and members of our staff is a great opportunity for any student or recent graduate,” state Sen. Brian Buchanan said. “This internship will help students build their resume and can be beneficial in finding employment after graduation. I encourage any and all students interested in public policy or state government to apply.”
For more information and to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.