INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Packers in Delphi and Subaru of Indiana in Lafayette were among the winners of the annual Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards.
In all, Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner Rick J. Ruble recognized nine Hoosier companies and eight individuals for “exemplary workplace safety practices and advocacy” during a luncheon at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Indiana companies were recognized in the following categories: Education and Outreach, Innovations, Partnerships, and Rising Star.
Subaru of Indiana was given the Education and Outreach award while Indiana Packers earned the Rising Star award.
“There is no more valuable asset to companies than their workforce,” Kevin Brinegar, president of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said. “We applaud these organizations and leaders for not only recognizing that a safe workplace is paramount, but going above and beyond to ensure that is their culture,”
Five employees of Indiana Packers were given individual Everyday Safety Hero awards, given to those who champion workplace safety and health excellence in their respective workplaces. Individuals, who may not be safety and health professionals, were nominated by their peers or organizations. Winners were selected based on a narrative provided by their respective nominators.
Those winners were Cheryl Burkhalter-Stoyke, health services manager; Chris Northington, operations manager-Frankfort; Chuck Prater, operations manager-Delphi; J.D. Reed, superintendent; and Charles Khulenberg, assistant superintendent.
“These Hoosier organizations and individuals are workplace safety and health role models for Indiana businesses,” Ruble said. “Their exemplary efforts in protecting themselves, their teams and Indiana’s workers altogether deserves nothing less than total gratitude and appreciation.”
The annual Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards are a result of a partnership among government, business, and safety leaders including the Indiana Department of Labor on behalf of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers.
