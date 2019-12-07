MONTICELLO — This winter high school students from across the state will have the opportunity Jan. 22 to participate in a Page Day hosted by Indiana Electric Cooperatives.
The day will feature a tour of the Indiana Statehouse, mock bill activity, speakers and educational activities. Participants will have the opportunity to meet state legislators.
“Serving as a page gives young people a unique opportunity to participate in state government,” said Casey Crabb, communications and public relations manager at Carroll White REMC. “Experiencing the process and the heart of state government brings to life many of the lessons students learn in the classroom. Seeing it firsthand takes it to the next level.”
High school students are eligible to participate. To apply visit GoIEC.org/2KBj1pZ. The application deadline is Jan. 10. Students can also go to the Carroll White REMC website at www.cwremc.coop to apply.
For more information about the 2020 Indiana Electric Cooperative Page Day, contact Ann Mears, 317-487-2226 or email amears@indianaec.org.