MONTICELLO — Is Indiana Beach planning to reopen this year?
Monticello’s longtime amusement and water park resort’s social media pages seem to indicate it may, and a company official said the park expects to operate in 2020.
Shortly before 1 p.m. April 13, Indiana Beach added a photo to its Facebook and Twitter pages, crossing out the “permanently” in “PERMANENTLY CLOSED.” It reposted the photo three times on April 16.
Indiana Beach’s official website, however, still bears “PERMANENTLY CLOSED” underneath the logo against an orange background, along with a video promoting the park, KOA campground and its other amenities.
"Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort continues to work with White County to complete the sale of the park and campground, with the expectation that the park will operate in 2020," Debbie Evans, a spokeswoman for Indiana Beach’s owners, Apex Parks Group, stated in an email to the Herald Journal.
John Heimlich, president of the White County Commission, responded to a Herald Journal request for information via email that was also sent to commissioners David Diener and Steve Burton.
“I don’t have anything new to report today,” Heimlich wrote.
Apex Parks Group abruptly announced Feb. 18 that it was closing Indiana Beach due to financial reasons. Ever since, state and local officials have been working toward helping Apex find a potential buyer for the park.
Supporters of Indiana Beach began an online petition to save the park, then staged a rally Feb. 29 in a parking lot outside the park in hopes it would persuade the owners to either keep it open or ramp up its search for a new owner.
Less than a month after the closure announcement, the White County Commission and White County Council passed a resolution to offer up to $3 million in incentives for any potential buyer of Indiana Beach.
On March 31, the commission and council, with the help of attorneys, established a revolving fund into which the $3 million will be shifted — a move that was required according to Indiana law.
Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort - Monticello, IN
We've partnered with KOA! Our crowd-favorite IB Crow Campground is now Indiana Beach/Monticello KOA. Camping at the Beach is better than ever! Over 40 rides and attractions make Indiana Beach fun for all ages. Six roller coasters, six waterpark slides, classic amusement rides, arcade games, kiddie rides, the famous boardwalk - all on popular Lake Shafer in Monticello, Indiana!
A condition of providing the $3 million incentive includes giving the county a right to require a potential buyer to continue operations at the amusement and water park resort.
On April 8, Apex Parks Group filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.
A majority of posts on Indiana Beach’s Facebook page in response to the new photo mostly say “Following” or have emojis and various GIF memes indicating their delight. Others posted things such as, “I’m confused,” “woohoo!” “Thank God” or a series of question marks.