INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office has partnered with Amazon and Facebook to fight price gouging within the companies’ respective sites and marketplaces during the COVID-19 health emergency.
Hill said his office can send price-gouging complaints related to Amazon directly to the company so it can investigate them. Amazon will also send market analysis information to the office, which will allow Hill to better identify sellers engaging in bad behavior.
“We are communicating directly with Amazon and Facebook so that together we can take action against those who feel it is acceptable to scam Hoosiers, many of whom are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Price gouging is an unconscionable practice, and we will do everything within our legal right to stop it.”
Amazon says it has already removed more than 500,000 offers from its stores due to coronavirus-related price gouging. The company said it has also suspended more than 3,900 accounts in its U.S. store for violating its fair pricing policies.
Facebook will also work with the office to remove price-gouging listings and advertisements from its Marketplace. The company has banned the advertisement and sale of medical masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits, as well as prohibited products that claim to cure or prevent the virus.
The Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General has received more than 150 price-gouging complaints since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
While specific price-gouging authority in Indiana law refers to fuel prices during a state of emergency, the Office of the Attorney General has authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits appropriate enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct.
People who suspect an Amazon or Facebook seller is charging excessive prices for needed goods, they may submit a consumer complaint to the Consumer Protection Division at https://bit.ly/34uGhzl.
People who need additional information regarding the Office’s Consumer Protection Division should call 1-800-382-5516.