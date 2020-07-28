PULASKI COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 39 between Indiana 16 and Indiana 14 beginning Aug. 3.
Crews will be resurfacing the road. Lane closures will occur for approximately 10 hours a day, during daylight hours only. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring. The project is expected to be completed in mid-November 2020.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.