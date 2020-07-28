WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Indiana 16 from Indiana 39 to Indiana 119 beginning Aug. 3.
Indiana 16 will be closed for seal coating. Weather permitting, the road will reopen the evening of Aug. 7.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow Indiana 39, Indiana 14, U.S. 35 and Indiana 119.
Workers will apply a new driving surface to the roadway, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and then swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will fog seal the new driving surface.
This is designed to extend the life of the pavement below for three to five years and lowers maintenance costs. INDOT officials say seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is used across the Indiana, saving an estimated $6 million to $14 million in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway.