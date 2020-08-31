RENSSELAER — Children in Jasper County can get up to date on their vaccinations at Franciscan Health's immunization clinic.
It's scheduled for 3-7 p.m. CST Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, 1104 E. Grace St.
The event will take place in the mobile immunization clinic housed in the hospital parking lot.
Parents and caregivers should bring their insurance card and a copy of the child's immunization records. Once people arrive at the immunization clinic, they should remain in their vehicle until it is time for the child to receive their vaccinations.
Social distancing and masking guidelines should be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Indiana school immunization requirements can be found byvisiting www.in.gov/isdh/17094.htm.
To schedule an appointment, contact Marnita Mills and Misty Tidd at 317-528-6374 or by emailing hospaflu@franciscanalliance.org.
Financial assistance is available for those in need.