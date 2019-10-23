WATSEKA, Ill. — Police say a Tilton, Ill., man has confessed to several bank robberies in the Illiana area after his arrest Wednesday morning.
Joseph Kruger, 41 has been charged with one count of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail.
Watseka Police Lt. Det. Josh King said agencies in the Illiana area have been working together to solve the string of bank robberies, and that after his arrest Kruger confessed to a number of them, including Watseka and Hillsboro, Ind.
One unique aspect of the robberies is that the person wore fake beards and other costumes when he approached tellers.
According to the press release from the West Lafayette Police Department, the latest bank robbery Kruger is said to have committed is of the Centier Bank on Oct. 22 in West Lafayette.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 23, Kruger was taken into custody at a hotel in Shelbyville, Ind., by Lafayette FBI, Shelbyville Police and Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department.
The Centre Bank in Hillsboro was robbed May 10. Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Watseka was robbed Sept. 10. King said Kruger has confessed to those robberies as well as three in Lafayette, the one in West Lafayette, one in Linden, Ind., one in Indianapolis, one in Clarksville, Ind., one in Mt. Vernon, Ill., one in Kankakee, Ill., and one in Champaign, Ill.
“I think it is a great job by all departments involved,” King said Wednesday, noting that the police departments in the area have been keeping in contact with each other about the robbers and sharing information.
“I’m glad that no one got hurt in any of the robberies,” he said.
He said officers in Watseka had been keeping a close eye on all the banks in the city since that robbery.
“I had been keeping all the banks on surveillance,” he said. “We are really happy he is in custody.”
King said it will be up to the courts to decide where Kruger will be tried first. He and Det. Curtis Marcott will be going to Tippecanoe County to talk with Kruger at some point.