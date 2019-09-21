MONTICELLO — While most Indiana school administrators and teachers are chiding results from the new ILEARN test, one White County superintendent sees a silver lining for his district.
The results of the standardized test students in grades 3-8 took last spring seem to indicate about one-third of Hoosier students in grades 3-8 statewide are on track to graduate high school prepared for college or a career.
That includes students attending all four White County school corporations — Twin Lakes, Frontier, North White and Tri-County.
“Our overall average passing rate was down from 2018 to 2019. In looking at a situation, there are always multiple ways to look at any performance,” Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said. “In terms of our passing rate, it was down from 2018 to 2019.”
The statewide results were made available to the public Sept. 4 and show an overall 37.1 percent of students rated proficient in math and English/language arts (ELA), compared to 50.7 percent who passed both portions in 2018’s ISTEP test.
ILEARN measures student achievement and growth according to Indiana Academic Standards. It is the summative accountability assessment for Indiana students and assesses ELA and math among students in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 6, and social studies among fifth graders.
The new test is more rigorous than previous versions because it is computer adaptive, meaning questions get more or less difficult as students get answers right or wrong, and focuses on different skills more closely linked to college and career readiness.
“ILEARN test scores are one metric to look at a school corporation,” Sichting said. “In looking at the performance of any school or school corporation, multiple measures should be used, including ILEARN, NWEA, attendance, graduation rate, college and career readiness, number of AP tests students pass, number of dual college credits students achieve, and the number of technical and academic honors diplomas graduates receive. I believe that Frontier will match up well with anyone in Indiana in terms of any of those metrics.”
In both ELA and math, Frontier schools had an overall proficiency of 48.2 percent (134 of 278), down from 56.3 percent from the year before,
Tri-County schools had an overall proficiency score of 44.4 percent (130 of 293), down from 59 percent from a year ago.
Twin Lakes came in at 39.7 percent (401 of 1,009 students), down from 49 percent in 2018, and North White had a 32.3 percent (121 of 375) proficiency across the board, down from 43.6 percent in 2018.
“It is important to know a test can be interpreted in many ways,” said Dr. Robert Klitzman, North White’s interim superintendent. “It is impossible to do a comparison with the results of this test and past performance because this is a brand new test.”
Klitzman said North White Elementary generally scores “near or above the state average in nearly every category,” while the junior/senior high school “did not fare quite as well,” scoring below the state average.
“As is true with every test, areas we need to improve in were identified,” he said. “Whether the new test actually measures instruction is being questioned and debated at all levels within the state. Nonetheless, our goal is to always try to get better and that is what we intend to do.”
Sichting said while Frontier’s numbers show the overall passing percentage as being lower this year from last, he cites statistics to show that student performance “actually was better in 2019 than 2018.”
In 2018, Frontier’s passing percentage in ELA was 67.9 percent — 3.8 percent higher than the state average of 64.1 percent. Math was 64.3 percent — slightly higher than the 64.1 percent state average, and ELA/Math combined was 56.3 percent — 5.6 percent higher than the 50.7 percent stage average.
Now, Sichting said, compare 2018’s results with 2019’s scores: ELA – 58.1 percent (10.2 percent higher than state average of 47.9 percent); Math – 57.2 percent (9.4 percent higher than the 47.8 percent state average); and ELA/Math combined — 48.2 percent (11.2 percent higher than 37.1 percent state average).
“As you can see, if you use the metric of state average and compare the Frontier School Corporation performance to the rest of the state, we did better in 2019 than 2018,” he said.
Because of the results, Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s state superintendent for public instruction, Gov. Eric Holcomb and other elected officials have asked for a “hold harmless” year in which schools and teachers would not be negatively impacted by the 2019 results.
Under Indiana’s state grading system, which relies heavily on standardized test scores, most of the state’s elementary and middle schools are on track to receive a D or F. That has many administrators and teachers upset because the scores are connected to yearly evaluations that may affect salary and future job prospects.
More to the point, because school letter grades are closely tied to standardized test scores, many school districts that have received several previous failing grades may be subject to state intervention.
Last year, each White County school district received B. Letter grades are currently awarded based on a 100-point scale, similar to how students receive report card marks.
The state board adopted a resolution Sept. 4 to delay the release of school grades until after the Indiana General Assembly has time to take action to hold schools harmless, which may occur when the Legislature resumes in January. They will also likely explore ways to detach the test results from teacher evaluations.