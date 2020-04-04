INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the start of the 2020 ozone forecasting season along with an updated website: SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Throughout the forecasting season, IDEM issues advisories for Air Quality Action Days (AQADs) when ground-level ozone pollution or fine particulate matter (PM2.5) could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air.
IDEM recently updated the SmogWatch website which contains information about daily air quality forecasts for ozone and fine particulates, access to monitoring data for all pollutants, and current weather conditions throughout the state. Some of the new features include:
• Extended forecast capabilities
• Current ozone and PM2.5 air quality throughout the state
• AIRNow and air quality information from adjacent states as well as historical air quality data
IDEM invites all Hoosiers to check out the updated SmogWatch.IN.gov and sign up to receive AQADs by text message and/or email.