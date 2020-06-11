INDIANAPOLIS — Local farmers and agricultural producers directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
According to state Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), the initiative is providing $16 billion in direct relief payments for those in the agriculture industry experiencing income losses as a result of decreased demand for their products.
“Farmers around Indiana are struggling with less demand for their products due to this ongoing public health crisis,” Negele said. “This program will help them continue working and providing our communities with essential food.”
To be eligible for assistance, producers of agricultural commodities must have experienced at least a 5% price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs. Eligible products include specialty and non-specialty crops, wool, livestock and dairy.
Applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are open through Aug. 28 and available through the Farm Service Agency at local USDA Service Centers. For more information including eligibility requirements and finding local service centers, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
The USDA is also supporting agricultural producers by purchasing $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat to be distributed to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits who serve those in need.