MONTICELLO — While White, Carroll, Cass and Jasper counties have all joined the ranks of Hoosier locales reporting at least one case of COVID-19, health department officials say people should worry less about the numbers and more about doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.
Jasper County reported its first case March 25. A days later, two more positive tests were reported, as was the first COVID-19-related death of a man from the DeMotte area. The county added its sixth positive test last weekend.
White and Carroll counties each reported its first cases March 27 and added their second on March 30, while Cass had its first reported case March 30.
“We knew it was going to happen,” White County Public Health Nurse Marsha Oilar said Friday. “We’re sure there are more we don’t know about or people have already had it and fought it off.”
As far as numbers are concerned, Debra Nagel, Jasper County’s public emergency preparedness and communicable disease nurse, said the bulk of positive COVID-19 cases are occurring near larger metropolitan centers, such as those counties in and around Indianapolis and near Chicago.
“The best thing people should do is just stay at home,” she said. “Then you won’t have to worry about the numbers. What will it change to know the numbers? What will people do differently by knowing what the numbers are?”
She added that as the number of administered tests rise, so will positive test results.
“We need to slow the spread now,” Dr. Marianne Nelson, the county’s public health officer, said. “This means following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order for all Hoosiers, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.”
Nagel said because the numbers change almost by the minute, it doesn’t do much good to worry about them. Accurate information one minute will most likely be inaccurate the next.
She said practicing social distancing should be easy since people living in rural areas likely won’t come into contact with others due to population — unless they’ve traveled to an area known to have a large number of positive cases and mingled with vast amounts of people.
Case in point: Jasper County’s population is 33,562 as of 2019, according to the US Census Bureau. The six reported cases of COVID-19 (as of March 31) amounts to 0.017 percent of the county’s population.
White (24,102 people as of 2019) and Carroll (20,257 people as of 2019) counties each have two positive cases (as of March 31) amounting to 0.008 percent and 0.0098 percent of the population, respectively.
Cass County, with only one reported positive COVID-19 test out of 37,689 residents (according to US Census as of 2019), represents just 0.002 percent of the population.
Marion County has, by far, the most cases in Indiana with 964 positive COVID-19 tests (as of March 31) and 17 deaths. With a population of 964,582, according to 2019 US Census figures, the total percentage of people known to have the virus is 0.099 percent.
As of March 31, Indiana reported 2,159 positive COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths. With a statewide population of 6,732,219 people, the percentage of people known to have the new coronavirus strain is 0.032 percent.
“Those are relatively small numbers,” Nagel said. “Despite that, we should all take this seriously and people should still follow the CDC’s recommendations so we can stop the spread as quickly as possible.”
On average since the pandemic began in Indiana, Nagel said she fields about 13 calls per day from people asking about their symptoms and if it could be the coronavirus.
“That is the average number of calls I receive,” she said. “We have others in the office, including Dr. Nelson, who also take calls, so the number of calls is even larger.”
Nagel said the best thing people can do, along with staying at home, is to follow the CDC recommendations. They include:
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Social distancing: Avoiding close contact (within six feet) with people, especially those who are sick.
- Staying home when you are sick.
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
As far as available personal protective equipment (PPE), Oilar said WCHD has dispensed supplies to 20 businesses, health care providers and others in White County to prepare for a possible spike in cases.
“We do have a fair amount of stock supplies and have ordered cover gowns, which should arrive (March 30) or (March 31),” she said.
Rhonda Jones, senior public relations coordinator for Indiana University Health, said donations are being accepted for the following items:
- Respiratory masks, including industrial N95 and N99 masks
- Facial and eye protection
- Hand sanitizer with 70 percent alcohol content
- General personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, observation gowns
- Disinfectants
“Those interested in donating supplies should contact IU Health Supply Chain Operations at covid-19.supplies@iuhealth.org,” Jones said. “The IU Health Supply Chain Operations team will work directly with individuals and companies to assess each donation.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homemade masks should only be used as a last resort since their capability to protect healthcare workers is unknown, Jones added.