MONTICELLO – At the end of last summer’s fourth annual Moefest, Charlie Morehead said he had “even bigger plans” for the fifth annual benefit concert
“We hope to bring a bigger national artist in for Moefest 2020,” he told the Herald Journal last August.
Mission accomplished … twice.
Warrant and FireHouse are set to headline the fifth edition of Moefest, scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020, at Pine View Golf Club and Resort, in what is shaping up to be a heavy metal hair band-lover’s dream.
“We’re expecting a huge sellout crowd,” Morehead said. “We have had a huge response to it on Facebook.”
Morehead is a Monticello Police officer and vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123 that stages the event.
Moefest began in 2016 simply known as “The F.O.P. Concert,” and has grown into one of the biggest events of the year in White County, drawing people from Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois, as well as from all corners of Indiana. Indiana tourism websites list Moefest as a “must-attend” event.
Last summer’s concert totaled a little more than 900 people and generated about $25,000.
Profits from Moefest benefit the F.O.P. Lodge’s annual “Shop with a Cop,” which takes care of about 100 families in a three-county area during Christmas, as well as the organization’s scholarship fund and various sports teams it supports.
“Shop with a Cop was a giant success again this year,” Morehead said. “I believe that law enforcement in our area has a great relationship with our youth. This event just solidifies that.”
Warrant exemplified the hair metal scene of the late 1980s and early ’90s. The band’s first album, “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich,” went double platinum after its release in 1989 on the strength of power-chord-heavy tracks like “Down Boys” and saccharine ballads like “Heaven.”
Warrant is probably best known for the title track on 1990’s “Cherry Pie,” which also went double platinum, selling more than two million copies. The original lead singer, Jani Lane, passed away in 2011. Warrant’s current lead singer is Robert Mason, who’s had the job since 2008.
Other founding members still rocking with Warrant are Joey Allen, Jerry Dixon, Steven Sweet and Erik Turner.
FireHouse reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles like “Reach for the Sky,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote,” as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You,” “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes.”
At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for “Favorite Hard Rock New Artist.” They were chosen over Nirvana and Alice in Chains. It is estimated that FireHouse has sold more than 7 million albums worldwide since their debut.
Originally composed of vocalist/keyboardist C.J. Snare, guitarist Bill Leverty, drummer Michael Foster, and bassist Perry Richardson, the band has maintained its original members except for Richardson, who left in 2000. He was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2004.
During the past year, Warrant and FireHouse have played many venues together, as well as rocking out with other well-known bands of the era such as Ratt, Dokken, Poison’s Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Cheap Trick, Skid Row, Winger and REO Speedwagon.